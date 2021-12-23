BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope touch upon their music journey, pressure of stardom

BTS members Jungkook and J-Hope gave solo interviews to Vogue Korea where they talked about their journeys and the pressure they feel over time.

The Still With You singer was just 15 when he made a debut with BTS in 2013. During the interview, he confessed to feeling the pressure as he grows older. But still, he is quite aware of the BTS’ influence on the fandom, ARMY.

“As I get older, I feel more pressure. I’m not particularly great, and I’m not that good and virtuous. I’m a very ordinary person, and I’m often scolded by the other members for my immature behavior,” he said.

The singer also expressed his gratitude for the support of his fans.

“It seemed there was nothing special I could do. I’ve come to the conclusion that being good at my job, as I’ve been doing, is what I can do for ARMY,” he added.

On the other hand, the Ego singer confessed to encountering a stumbling block in his work.

He said, "I got into music through dancing, and I still need help when it comes to music. I realised that the musical direction I'd chosen was tough, and I lost confidence. I'm anxious to move beyond this difficulty, but it's been slow going, and this makes me feel ashamed. I couldn't help but ask, 'Is this my limit?' But I'm in the process of gradually overcoming this challenge.”



