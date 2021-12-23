Kate Middleton turns a Christmas helper for Westminster Abbey carol service: Photos

Kate Middleton all smiles as Christmas helper in New Photos

Kate Middleton was seen charged up into the role of Christmas helper in new pictures as she prepared Westminster Abbey for carol service.

In a new set of pictures shared by ITV News, Kate is seen helping to trim a tree and prepare a wreath in the run-up to her carol service earlier this month.

Have a look:

Kate, 39, was clad in a festive sweater and paid a visit to Abbey a day before the December 8 service to record a greeting message, which will introduce her Royal Carols: Together At Christmas show.



In a recorded message, Kate speaks about her desire to host the occasion, “Thank you to all those amazing people out there who've supported their communities. We also wanted to recognize those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible, too."

Kate adds, "We've been through such a bleak time. We've seen so many challenges, we've lost our loved ones. We've seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And, also, we've been more emotionally, and socially, distanced and isolated from each other."

For those unversed, the Christmas Carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at Wabbey will be shown on Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm on ITV News.