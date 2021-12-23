Drake tattoos late Virgil Abloh on his arm as tribute

Drake immortalized his friend Virgil Abloh by dedicating a new tattoo to the late designer

Drake immortalized his friend Virgil Abloh by dedicating a new tattoo to the late Louis Vuitton head designer.

The new ink was shared on Instagram by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Ganga Tattoo, who posted a photo of Drake’s latest arm tattoo with the caption, “A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake.”

The God’s Plan rapper, 35, chose to mark his arm with a man, who appears to be Abloh, throwing a paper airplane.

The tattoo is photorealistic, with great attention to detail focusing on the clothing and perspective.

Ganga Tattoo made sure to tag Drake and Abloh’s Instagram account, as well as Off-White and Louis Vuitton, for which Abloh served as creative head.

Abloh passed away on November 28 after a prolonged, yet private, battle with a rare cancer. He was 41.