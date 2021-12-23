Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music

Kate Middleton is revealing how she spent 'bleak time' in her palace during pandemic.

In her Westminster Abbey carol concert this Wednesday, Kate shared that she confided in music whenever she felt low last year.

“Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too,” said The Duchess.



“But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times," added Kate.

Kate also invited Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis to perform at the concert that is set to air on ITV Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.

