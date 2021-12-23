 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music
Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music

Kate Middleton is revealing how she spent 'bleak time' in her palace during pandemic.

In her Westminster Abbey carol concert this Wednesday, Kate shared that she confided in music whenever she felt low last year.

“Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too,” said The Duchess.

“But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times," added Kate.

 Kate also invited Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis to perform at the concert that is set to air on ITV  Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans ft. expensive gifts, parade

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans ft. expensive gifts, parade
Meghan Markle 'frantically' squeezes in last minute Christmas shopping

Meghan Markle 'frantically' squeezes in last minute Christmas shopping
Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes

Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes
Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends

Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends
Former ‘Home Alone’ star lands in jail for allegedly strangling girlfriend

Former ‘Home Alone’ star lands in jail for allegedly strangling girlfriend
Drake tattoos late Virgil Abloh on his arm as tribute

Drake tattoos late Virgil Abloh on his arm as tribute
Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch runs across hall to meet fans, gets chased by security

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch runs across hall to meet fans, gets chased by security
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'very good neighbours' through kind gesture

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'very good neighbours' through kind gesture
James Franco confesses sleeping with acting students: 'I was not clearheaded'

James Franco confesses sleeping with acting students: 'I was not clearheaded'
Britney Spears teases new song on Instagram, ‘I will be my own cheerleader’

Britney Spears teases new song on Instagram, ‘I will be my own cheerleader’

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ star Sally Ann Howes passes away at 91

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ star Sally Ann Howes passes away at 91
Kim Kardashian opts for 'group dates' with Pete Davidson so Kanye West is not hurt

Kim Kardashian opts for 'group dates' with Pete Davidson so Kanye West is not hurt

Latest

view all