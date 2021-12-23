Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans ft. expensive gifts, parade

 
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans in Calfornia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending a laid back, yet full of frolic Christmas with their kids.

The couple, that stepped back as senior royals in 2020, will mark their second holiday without the Queen, who herself is spending Christmas alone in Windsor castle.

Although it is reported the the 95-year-old monarch extended invitation to the Sussexxes for annual now-cancelled celebration in Sandringham, Page Six reports that the royal couple has kept mum on the news.

However, a source told Page Six: "There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming.

“If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now.

“But this is Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her.”

Regardless, the couple has sponsored their own holiday parade in Montecito, the place where they live in California while Meghan cheerfully looks for Christmas presents for family and closed pals.

According to the Daily Mail, "Meghan spent time in Pierre LaFond & Co, an upmarket grocery store that also boasts a gift and home furnishings section, where she emerged from carrying several bags."

