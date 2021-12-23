Kate Middleton's new video features reindeer despite criticism from animal rights activists

Kate Middleton was accused of animal cruelty for using reindeer at her "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

After photos of the event appeared online, an animal welfare charity criticized the Duchess of Cambridge for using live reindeer.

Ignoring all the criticism, Kate Middleton on Thursday shared a new video from the event which features the animals.

The Duchess of Cambridge posted the video, a day before the event is aired on ITV.

Reindeer are clearly visible in the new clip posted on the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of Prince William and Kate Middleton.





On December 10, Animal Aid issued a statement after photos of live reindeer appeared online from the event.



It said bringing reindeer to such public events was cruel to the "sensitive wild animals."



"We're sad to see #reindeer on display at an event attended by @KensingtonRoyal, the charity said on Twitter.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also voiced concerns for the welfare of reindeer used in festive events.



