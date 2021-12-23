 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's new video features reindeer despite criticism from animal rights activists

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Kate Middletons new video features reindeer despite criticism from animal rights activists

Kate Middleton was accused of animal cruelty for using reindeer at her "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

After photos of the event appeared online, an animal welfare charity criticized the Duchess of Cambridge for using live reindeer.

Ignoring all the criticism, Kate Middleton on Thursday shared a new video from the event which features the animals.

The Duchess of Cambridge posted the video, a day before the event is aired on ITV.

Reindeer are clearly visible in the new clip posted on the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of Prince William and Kate Middleton.


On December 10, Animal Aid issued a statement after photos of live reindeer appeared online from the event.

It said bringing reindeer to such public events was cruel to the "sensitive wild animals."

"We're sad to see #reindeer on display at an event attended by @KensingtonRoyal, the charity said on Twitter.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also voiced concerns for the welfare of reindeer used in festive events.


More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'

Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

Clarence House confirms Charles to join Queen on Christmas Day

Clarence House confirms Charles to join Queen on Christmas Day
Travis Barker gets a love note and doodle from Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker gets a love note and doodle from Kourtney Kardashian
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may reveal Lilibet on family Christmas card

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may reveal Lilibet on family Christmas card
Nick Jonas praises ‘amazing’ wife Priyanka Chopra after ‘The Matrix’ release

Nick Jonas praises ‘amazing’ wife Priyanka Chopra after ‘The Matrix’ release
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans ft. expensive gifts, parade

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans ft. expensive gifts, parade
Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music

Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music
Kanye or Pete? Kim Kardashian confused over her Christmas date

Kanye or Pete? Kim Kardashian confused over her Christmas date
Meghan Markle 'frantically' squeezes in last minute Christmas shopping

Meghan Markle 'frantically' squeezes in last minute Christmas shopping
Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes

Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes
Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends

Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends

Latest

view all