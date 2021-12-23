 
Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery

Charlene will be visited by her children and husband, Prince Albert, for Christmas holidays
Princess Charlene of Monaco will be visited by her two children and her husband, Prince Albert, during the Christmas holidays, the prince's palace said in a statement on Thursday

The Princess remains convalescing in a secret location.

Charlene, a former Olympian who married Monaco's ruler in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, has halted her public duties after returning to the principality from her homeland South Africa last month following a months-long stay abroad.

"Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner, although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery," the palace said.

Charlene's stay in South Africa sparked speculation about a potential rift between the royal couple - a claim the family denied.

The palace has previously said that the princess needed time to recover from a "state of profound general fatigue."

Prince Albert has previously told PEOPLE magazine that Charlene was receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco to protect her privacy.

"Because I know there are rumours out there, let me say: this is not COVID," Albert told PEOPLE last month.

"It's not cancer-related. It's not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn't related to plastic surgery or facial work at all." read more

Charlene swam for South Africa at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. - Reuters

