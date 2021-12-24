Nicole Kidman warns ‘at about 40 you’re washed up’ in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shared her thoughts on the expiration date Hollywood has imposed on female stars.



She spoke out against it all during an interview with Dujour and referenced her latest work Being the Ricardos.

With each year that she gets older, Kidman explains the treatment she receives within the Hollywood landscape changes.

She was quoted telling the publication, "There's a consensus in the industry that as a female actor, at about 40, you're done.”

"I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, 'You're past your due date,' but I've had times where you're turned down and the door is shut on you. It's definitely changing and moving, but that's what Being the Ricardos is about."

During the course of her interview, Kidman also explained that the most basic characteristic every actress needs in her arsenal is "you've got to have a thick skin."