Meghan Markle reveals extent of Prince Harry’s ‘respect’ for Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle’s unearthed interview has reportedly given royal fans a peek behind the curtain and showcased the true relationship Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth share.



The Duchess of Sussex made this revelation in her engagement interview and there she was even quoted saying, "It's incredible to be able to meet her through [Harry's] lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother.”

According to Express she added, "All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And we've had a really ... she's an incredible woman."

Even Meghan’s bombshell interview contained moments where she was nothing but praise for the monarch and claimed, "The Queen has always been wonderful to me. I've loved being in her company. She's always been warm, welcoming, and inviting."

However, that is not to say that Meghan is the only member of the Royal Family who has spoken out about Queen Elizabeth’s amazing personality. Kate also got candid in her post-engagement interview with outlets back in 2008.

At the time she claimed, "Well I first met her at Peter and Autumn's wedding and again it was in amongst a lot of other guests and she was very friendly."