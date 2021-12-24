Meghan Markle sparks global interest with birth of two redheaded kids

Meghan Markle has reportedly managed to spark international interest with the birth of her two seemingly redheads.



This interest erupted shortly after the couple released their 2021 Christmas card that featured daughter Lilibet for the first time, alongside her redheaded brother Archie.

Many became fascinated with the impact of Prince Harry’s recessive gene in little Archie’s looks but scientists have pointed out that the MC1R redhead gene is one that needs to be inherited from both sets of parents for it to show itself in the next generation.

While Harry’s red hair has been attributed to Princess Diana’s side of the family, affectionately dubbed the Spencer gene, Meghan Markle’s redheaded ancestral gene has raised major public interest.

The chief scientist at BritainsDNA, Dr Jim Wilson, spoke to the Daily Mail regarding it all and claimed, "Families can carry a variant for generations, and when one carrier has children with another carrier, a redheaded baby can appear seemingly out of nowhere."

This means Meghan Markle’s side of the family would most definitely have had a fully red-haired member down the ancestral line.

For those unversed, on a global scale, there is only 0.5 percent, or 200 people, in the world who are redheads and they amount to only 40 million people.