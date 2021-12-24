 
Eminem vs Jay Z: Fans predict who would win a musical face-off

Eminem died-hard fans cannot wait for his Verzuz match-up with Jay Z after the latter claimed nobody could match his talent.

It all began when JAY-Z told audience that he believes nobody can stand alongside him on that platform during an interview on Alicia Keys' Twitter Spaces room on Tuesday.

Ever since, music fans have been pitching in artists who would make up a good competition for the singer including  Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and more. However, the most appeared name in the suggestions was Eminem. While many agreed the Renegade rapper was incomparable, many jumped in the bandwagon to support the idea of a face-off.

"I've seen some bogus names listed as ppl that can beat Jay-Z in a VERZUZ..Dude just said Eminem...," wrote one fan.

"people that are laughing about Eminem getting in a verzuz battle with Jay Z are right tbh, all Eminem has to do is play Renegade and it's over," added another.

A user chimed in: "I’m seeing names like Eminem and Nas being put up against Jay Z. Please respect yourselves man."

"Ask a Third World kid if they know a rapper and all of them would say Eminem before Jay Z bro. Eminem killing Jay Z in a Verzus," wrote a fan.

"'Renegade' is your sign that Eminem washes Jay Z in a versus," quipped a user.

