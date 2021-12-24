 
Friday Dec 24 2021
US Congress investigating tragedy at Travis Scott Astroworld concert

Friday Dec 24, 2021

US Congress on Wednesday announced a bipartisan investigation into Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy
The House Oversight Committee of the United States Congress on Wednesday announced a bipartisan investigation into the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival that left 10 dead.

According to Deadline, the committee will look into the role of Live Nation Entertainment in the leadup to the deadly crowd surge.

A letter addressed to the CEO of Live Nation, Michael Rapino, by the committee read, “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival.”

They will be investigating the "security planning for the event, and the steps Live Nation took after being made aware that law enforcement had declared the event a 'mass casualty event.'"

The committee also highlighted other instances of security lapses at Live Nation events.

“The tragedy at Astroworld follows a long line of other safety violations involving Live Nation… It has been fined or sued numerous times over safety issues at previous events, including other incidents involving surging fans or stampedes.”

10 people, including a 9-year-old, was killed in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on November 5 as Travis Scott performed on stage. 

