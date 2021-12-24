 
Friday Dec 24 2021
‘Spider-Man’ set to become first pandemic-era film to cross $1 billion mark

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is already the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is outperforming its competitors at the box office by a mile and if it keeps up the pace, analysts believe it could easily become the first pandemic-era film to cross the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office.

As per Variety, the Tom Holland starrer flick that puts a spin on Marvel’s concept of the multiverse, is already the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021 after managing to rake in more than $800 million globally.

Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the milestone just 10 days after release and has reportedly already made $813.9 million as of December 24.

With this latest feat, it topped the James Bond film No Time to Die which has made around $774 million globally since its September 30 release.

It is, thus, set on path to make $1 billion if people continue to hit the theatres with the same fervour despite the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. 

