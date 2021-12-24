Queen Elizabeth follows in footsteps of her grandfather King George V

British Queen Elizabeth will speak to the nation in her annual Christmas Broadcast on Saturday, following in the footsteps of her grandfather King George V.



This was confirmed by the Buckingham Palace on its official twitter handle.

The palace said, “Tomorrow The Queen will speak to the nation in her annual Christmas Broadcast.

“In 1932 King George V, Her Majesty's grandfather, delivered the first Christmas Broadcast from Sandringham via radio, saying: ‘I speak now from my home and from my heart to you all’.

The outbreak of war in 1939 firmly established the Royal Christmas Broadcast.

With large parts of the world facing an uncertain future, the King offered a message of reassurance.

When the Queen succeeded her father in 1952, she spoke of her intention to continue the tradition.



