Watch: Kate Middleton plays piano for royal admirers during Christmas carol service

Friday Dec 24 2021
Friday Dec 24, 2021

Kate Middleton is sharing her hidden talent with royal admirers this Christmas.

The Duchess of Cambridge is all set to flaunt her piano-playing skills for the world during her special concert Together at Christmas.

Sharing the teaser on her official royal account, Kate surprises fans as she walks up to the piano, takes a seat and laces her fingers on the instrument to entertain the audience.

"Oh wow! I'm speechless. What other skills are you hiding, Catherine?" comments on fan excitedly on the teaser post. "I can't wait to watch this!" adds another.

"You are this beautiful, this kind, this genuine, this strong, this gracious, this graceful, this adorable and you also play piano?" gushes a royal admirer.

Together at Christmas will be broadcast at 7.30pm on ITV.

