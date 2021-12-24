James Corden details his ‘game-changing’ 28-pound weight loss journey

James Corden recently talked about his weight loss journey as he successfully bid farewell to 28 pounds this year.

During his conversation with People, The Late Late Show host shared, “I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year, and for the first time, the weight I've lost hasn't come back. It's game changing and I feel incredible.”

Getting candid about the struggles of weight loss, Corden admitted that ‘healthy living’ is challenge for him.

"I'm entering the holiday season more confident than ever. It's my favourite time of year, and it's so liberating to know that I can still enjoy the foods I love most and never deprive myself, “ he explained.

"What's working for me is realising this isn't a temporary solution, this is a new way of life."

"And I've really found this past five weeks like I'm on the start of a journey that I'm determined to finish, and I feel that I can,” he added.