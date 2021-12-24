 
BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke: Here's Why

BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke, there are better singers out there

BTS member Jin spills his 'World Handsome' is just a joke he makes to make his fans laugh.

Speaking to Vogue Korea in a recent interview, the 29-year-old said that he actually thinks he is not much of a good singer.

"Honestly, there are lots of people who are more handsome than I am," said Jin(born Kim Seok-jin).

He continued, "Worldwide Handsome is a joke I make for laughs. It’s also true that there are lots of people who sing and dance better than I do."

"But because other people see me as better than I really am, I work hard to try to live up to how they see me," he added.

Talking about his special talent, Jin touched upon his mental ability to handle stress.

"You know how everyone is born with a certain talent? I think my talent is that when something unpleasant happens or when I’m having a tough time mentally, I’m able to forget things quickly," he said.

Jin added that, "if I focus on my everyday life, I naturally wind up forgetting and moving forward."

