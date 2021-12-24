In Pictures: A look into Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘romantic Christmas’ decoration

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is getting into festive spirit as she shared a peek into her ‘romantic Christmas’ home decorations for this year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Poosh founder, 42, has once again proved to be the ultimate holiday Queen, as she shared snaps of beautifully decorated trees, snowman, Santa Claus sculptures and wrapped up presents.

"Pics of my romantic Christmas decorations," the model wrote in the caption. In the shared pictures, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could be seen flaunting her gorgeous figure in a stylish blue dress with red shoes.

Kardashian also posted a photo of herself posing next to actress and jewellery designer Veronique Vicari Barnes on her Christmas-themed decorated staircase. She captioned the photo as, “Elves on the shelves.” The two could be seen wearing matching in sparkly green outfits.

