Friday Dec 24 2021
Prince Charles, other royal family members to attend morning service at Windsor Castle

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Prince Charles, other royal family members to attend morning service at Windsor Castle

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will attend a morning service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Christmas morning, according to the British media.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that The Queen is set to make a moving tribute to her ‘beloved’ Prince Philip in her Christmas Day message.

The 95-year-old monarch, who is facing her first festive season without her husband of 73 years, has recorded a ‘particularly personal’ annual address to the nation.

The royal family on Thursday shared a  photograph featuring Queen Elizabeth who was accompanied by a single framed picture with Philip captured in 2007 at Broadlands, Hampshire, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. The couple honeymooned there in 1947

