Saturday Dec 25 2021
Meghan Markle’s Christmas card snap echoes ‘striking’ resemblance to Diana

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana reportedly share a striking resemblance in the Sussex’s 2021 Christmas card photo. 

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas brought this claim forward.

According to a report by Express UK he was also quoted saying, "Meghan is in the centre of the composition, but it's Lilibet and Archie that really stand out.”

"What is strange about Meghan's choice of clothing is that this picture was taken in the summer, or at least that was what Omid Scobie said on his Twitter account.

"Why did Meghan have a sweater? Mystery. The same why that her posture in this picture is so disturbingly similar to one unearthed by eagle-eyed netizens, of Princess Diana and baby William. That cannot be unseen."

