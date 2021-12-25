Ariana Grande leaves fans completely baffled as she deactivates her Twitter account

Ariana Grande leaves fans completely baffled as she deactivates Twitter account

US singer Ariana Grande has left her millions of fans completely baffled after she seemingly deleted her official Twitter account.



The Rain On Me singer’s Twitter account now reads: “This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another.”

Ariana, who is an avid social media user, was followed by nearly 90 million on the microblogging site.

However, the Side to Side singer still remains active on Instagram, where she is among the most followed celebrities.

She has crossed over 284 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

Meanwhile, Ariana extended Christmas greetings to all her fans in her Insta stories. The musician wrote: “Merry :) be safe I love you.”