Kate Middleton piano performance becomes second video to hit 1 million views on her YouTube

Kate Middleton surprised royal fans during her Together at Christmas carol service broadcast when the Duchess of Cambridge played the piano with singer Tom Walker, who performed his poignant holiday song, For Those Who Can't Be Here, at the event.

The official Instagram account of Kensington Palace shared a short snippet of the Duchess playing the piano with Tom Walker and his band at the Westminster Abbey for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event.

The video was later posted on the official YouTube of account "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which Kate and William launched earlier this year.

Kate's piano performance became the second video to cross 1 million views on her YouTube channel.

Earlier, the couple's first video on the channel had crossed 4 million views. No other videos out of total 18 has reached 1 million views.







