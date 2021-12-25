 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton piano performance becomes second video to hit 1 million views on her YouTube

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Kate Middleton piano performance becomes second video to hit 1 million views on her YouTube

Kate Middleton surprised royal fans during her Together at Christmas carol service broadcast when the Duchess of Cambridge played the piano with singer Tom Walker, who performed his poignant holiday song, For Those Who Can't Be Here, at the event.

The official Instagram account of Kensington Palace shared a short snippet of the Duchess playing the piano with Tom Walker and his band at the Westminster Abbey for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event.

The video was later posted on the official YouTube of account "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which Kate and William launched earlier this year.

 Kate's piano performance became the second video to cross 1 million views on her YouTube channel.

Earlier, the couple's first video on the channel had crossed 4 million views. No other videos out of total 18 has reached 1 million views.



More From Entertainment:

Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message

Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message
Kim Kardashian has only group dates to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’

Kim Kardashian has only group dates to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’
Queen's Christmas day speech: Monarch honours Prince Philip with precious snap and a special brooch

Queen's Christmas day speech: Monarch honours Prince Philip with precious snap and a special brooch
Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ooze all kinds of festive glamour at Christmas party: photos

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ooze all kinds of festive glamour at Christmas party: photos
'Kurulus:Osman': Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture

'Kurulus:Osman': Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture
Bella Hadid says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

Bella Hadid says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

Kanye West finds no place in Kim Kardashian's family Christmas photos

Kanye West finds no place in Kim Kardashian's family Christmas photos
Olivia Rodrigo shares her ‘first’ Christmas song, ‘written by 5-year-old me’

Olivia Rodrigo shares her ‘first’ Christmas song, ‘written by 5-year-old me’
Kate's fans mock Meghan Markel after Duchess of Cambridge's surprise piano performance

Kate's fans mock Meghan Markel after Duchess of Cambridge's surprise piano performance
BTS’ RM reacts to Ashley Park’s cover of ‘Dynamite’ in ‘Emily In Paris’ season 2

BTS’ RM reacts to Ashley Park’s cover of ‘Dynamite’ in ‘Emily In Paris’ season 2
IU spreads joy among children, donates 200 million won amid holidays

IU spreads joy among children, donates 200 million won amid holidays

Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner

Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner

Latest

view all