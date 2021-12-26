Carole Middleton’s tactic to eliminate Christmas fueled anxiety

Carole Middleton’s secret hack for eliminating Christmas anxiety has been brought to light by experts.



The co-hosts of the Royally Us podcast brought this news to light.

There they claimed, "She does two Christmas trees so one is really formal and the other one is really for the kids.”

"It's either their handmade decorations or something they made at school or something they bought just for granny's tree.”

"And it gets decorated together. I know she's spoken before that her favourite time at Christmas is when she has all the grandkids over and they're decorating the tree."

Even the co-host was taken a back and left fawning as she added, "It's such a lovely thing and it probably eliminates that anxiety when they put the ornaments in the wrong place because you have your grown-up tree that looks beautiful. And then the kids can do the other one."