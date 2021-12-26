Meghan Markle to make staggering £486k per minute from Spotify content

Meghan Markle is reportedly going to be raking in a staggering £486k per minute from the 37 minutes of content she’s released so far.



This revelation has been discussed at length by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

During his interview with The Sun Online, he was quoted saying, “It is interesting regarding Spotify because if you look at several of the Sussexes activities you find they’ve not actually done a great deal.”

“I think given the way the Sussexes think, they do things their own way and that would have been very clear to Spotify, Netflix and any future sources that want deals with them.”

Before concluding he added, “They therefore won’t feel pressurised. How the next year is going to develop is going to be fascinating.”