 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to make staggering £486k per minute from Spotify content

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Meghan Markle is reportedly going to be raking in a staggering £486k per minute from the 37 minutes of content she’s released so far.

This revelation has been discussed at length by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

During his interview with The Sun Online, he was quoted saying, “It is interesting regarding Spotify because if you look at several of the Sussexes activities you find they’ve not actually done a great deal.”

“I think given the way the Sussexes think, they do things their own way and that would have been very clear to Spotify, Netflix and any future sources that want deals with them.”

Before concluding he added, “They therefore won’t feel pressurised. How the next year is going to develop is going to be fascinating.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ J-Hope touches on his growing ‘musical slump’

BTS’ J-Hope touches on his growing ‘musical slump’
Christmas 2021: Celebrities improvise for the Holiday Season

Christmas 2021: Celebrities improvise for the Holiday Season
Carole Middleton’s tactic to eliminate Christmas fueled anxiety

Carole Middleton’s tactic to eliminate Christmas fueled anxiety
Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with Christmas carol concert

Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with Christmas carol concert
Queen Elizabeth reminisces over Prince Philip’s final moments

Queen Elizabeth reminisces over Prince Philip’s final moments
More members of BTS test positive for COVID-19

More members of BTS test positive for COVID-19
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari planning grand wedding event: source

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari planning grand wedding event: source
Queen shuns Meghan, Harry and Andrew in her Christmas speech, praises Kate and William

Queen shuns Meghan, Harry and Andrew in her Christmas speech, praises Kate and William
Armed intruder breaks into Windsor grounds amid Holiday festivities

Armed intruder breaks into Windsor grounds amid Holiday festivities
Kate Middleton piano performance becomes second video to hit 1 million views on her YouTube

Kate Middleton piano performance becomes second video to hit 1 million views on her YouTube

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas card ‘destroying their wall of privacy’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas card ‘destroying their wall of privacy’
Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message

Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message

Latest

view all