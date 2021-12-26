Kylie Jenner breaks social media hiatus after Astroworld tragedy

 
Kylie Jenner broke her seven-week hiatus on social media after her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy.

Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a post promoting her mother Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new cover of Jingle Bells.

The makeup mogul also took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her mom’s festive jingle.

Following the post, fans took to the comments section to welcome the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“We miss you & Stormi Kylie! ,” one fan commented.

“YES UR BACK,” a second person wrote, with a third person adding, “Welcome back kylie .”

The last time Kylie posted on the social media platform was in early November when she attended a basketball game with her daughter Stormi.

After that, Travis’ Astroworld Festival saw a major tragedy where 10 people lost their lives with many more injured after a stampede broke out in the concert. 

