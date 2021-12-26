Gal Gadot celebrates 'Wonder Woman 1984' anniversary with unseen photos

Gal Gadot is celebrating one year anniversary of her Marvel film Wonder Woman 1984.

Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, the superstar gave fans a glimpse of some rare photos from the sets of the movie as she penned an emotional note on the achievement.

"WW84 is one year old! Can't believe it's been a whole year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts!I'm so grateful and honored to be playing such an amazing character, to spread her powerful message and to share her wonder with all of you Can't wait to be back in those boots...," wrote the actor alongside the thread of photos.

In another post, Gal sent a nod of appreciation for her fans taking inspiration from the iconic WW suit.

"One of my favorite things about WW is to see the unbelievable effect she has on the world, I love seeing how much you love her, and I really love seeing you show that love.Thank you all for letting me into your lives, I am honored," humbly captioned the Red Notice star.



