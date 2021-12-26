 
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Daniel Craig to be awarded as ‘top spy’ in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Daniel Craig is set to receive a special honour on the Queen’s New Year’s Honour list, otherwise reserved for top spies, for his role as the iconic James Bond.

According to The Daily Mail, Craig, who has portrayed the iconic spy James Bond on film since 2006, will be awarded the Order of St Michael and St George, an honour which is usually awarded to top British spies and diplomats.

The title is in clear reverence of the 53-year-old’s services to the British film industry as Bond, a character he has played for the last 15 years.

The complete Honours list will be published on New Year’s Eve on Friday, December 31. 

