Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate Alabama Barker‘s Sweet 16

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn’t stop but shower lover on Alabama Barker when she turned 16 on Christmas Eve.



The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story to share a glimpse into gorgeous birthday arrangements.

The photo unveiled a Santa Claus, big silver balloons that spelled ‘BAMA 16’ and cascade of other balloons detailing the decorations for the teen’s bash.

Meanwhile, the other photo portrayed family’s fun gala in the snow. He wrote along the photo, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

Birthday girl’s to-be stepmom also shared a picture of herself sitting along with Alabama and Penelope Disick as she wrote, “Omg what year is this?!"

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Story

Travis and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum made their two-year-long relationship official by getting engaged on October 17.