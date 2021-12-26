 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess

Piers Morgan is taking a subtle jibe at Meghan Markle yet again.

The journalist turned to his Twitter on Christmas to praise Kate Middleton's mesmerising piano performance during her Christmas carol at the Westminster Abbey.

"A proper Duchess," captioned Morgan as he shared a shot of the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Good Morning Britain presenter also dubbed Kate's performance  "very cool" right after the mother-of-three showcased her artistic skills.

Morgan, who very often refers to Meghan as Princes Pinocchio has slammed the Duchess of Sussex time and again.

Speaking of her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the presenter deemed talk about her mental struggle "self-serving nonsense".

Adding further of Meghan and Prince Harry in another instant, he called out the royal couple for taking advantage of their status.

"These two want to have their royal cake and eat it. They're very happy to trade off their royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when it comes to negotiating hundreds of millions of dollars with companies like Spotify and Netflix," said Morgan.

