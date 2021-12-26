Harnaaz Sandhu eyeing DC’s Catwoman role following viral ‘meow’

Harnaaz Sandhu’s comment comes after she was made to ‘meow’ on stage at the Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is ready to take on the role of DC Comic’s Catwoman if the opportunity presents itself.

Sandhu’s comment comes after she was made to ‘meow’ on stage at the pageant at the request of the host Steve Harvey, a moment that went viral on Indian Twitter soon after.

Talking to India Today, Harnaaz was asked if she’d like to play Catwoman to which she said, “Why not? I am a person who is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and this is my vision.”

“One of my passions is acting and breaking the stereotypes at the same time by choosing strong characters of what women are and can be. So, this will be the right thing to do,” she added.

Harnaaz has expressed her desire to join the film industry earlier as well, saying that she wants to be a successful actor in the future.