Prince Harry and Meghan's outing in Montecito annoys locals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence in Montecito creates problems for locals as paparazzi rush to snap a photo of the royals whenever they step out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's outing attracts the huge amount of paparazzi who stand alert to capture the photos of the Sussexes.



Harry and Meghan - who stepped down as senior royals last year - are enjoying life at their mansion in Santa Barbara, but locals are said to not be very happy about the move as paparazzi rush to snap a photo of the royals.

On the Christmas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had reportedly planned to eat at Deep Cove Chalet, an upmarket seafood restaurant boasting magnificent waterfront views, but the restaurant’s owners, Bev and Pierre Koffel, turned down a request to host the royal couple for dinner, owing to security difficulties.

It's the third consecutive Christmas that the Duke and Duchess spent away from the Royal Family. Meghan and Harry celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four this year following the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana.