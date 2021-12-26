 
Kim Kardashian hits new milestone as she celebrates Christmas with family

Kim Kardashian hits new milestone as she celebrates Christmas with family

Kim Kardashian  reached 273 million followers after the reality TV star shared pictures of her family on Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, the estranged wife of  Kanye West shared multiple pictures on Christmas Day. 

Kim's post did not include any picture of SNL comedian Pete Davidson whom she is reportedly dating after filing for divorce from Kanye.

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from  Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

The filing follows months of leaks and reports that the marriage between the two celebrities was on the rocks.

Kardashian, who made her name in the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” married West, 43, in May 2014, making them one of the most talked about celebrity couples in Hollywood and popularly known as “Kimye.”

The couple’s already unconventional relationship became strained last year when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected U.S. president under his self-styled Birthday Party.

