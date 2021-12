Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly intend to “create their own Christmas traditions” following the birth of their second-born child Lilibet.



Insiders close to People magazine brought this claim to light and they also explained how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are intending to prioritize their family for Christmas.

The same insider also explained that their celebrations are "special for everyone,” and "They are creating their own traditions at their new home."