Monday Dec 27 2021
Meghan Markle ‘feeling homesick’ away from Lilibet, Archie: report

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Meghan Markle reportedly started feeling completely homesick after spending less than a few days apart from Lilibet and Archie.

A source close to People magazine brought this news forward during their interview with People magazine and went on to explain how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t last more than a few days in NYC without Lilibet and Archie by their side.

According to sources, the insider detailed the emotional rollercoaster the Sussex’s dealt with during their stay and explained, "They love it in N.Y.C., but they were ready to go home and get back to the kids. Meghan was starting to feel homesick." 

