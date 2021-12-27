 
Emma Watson shares inspirational quotes of Desmond Tutu

Emma Watson paid a touching tribute to South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday at the age of 90.

The Harry Potter actor turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Tutu along with his inspirational quotes.

She wrote in the caption, “And we say goodbye to yet another legend in 2021. Desmond Tutu your voice for justice will always be ringing through our skies”.

Emma also shared the quotes of Desmond Tutu, which reads: “We are each made for goodness, love and compassion. Our lives are transformed as much as the world is when we live with these truths.

“If you are neutral in situation of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse, and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”

Desmond Tutu, described as his country´s moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, sparking an outpouring of tributes for the outspoken Nobel peace laureate.

