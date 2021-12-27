‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release

 
Robert Pattinson's fans are over the moon after hearing that his much-anticipated superhero film The Batman will soon be available on streaming platform after its release in theaters.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Killar recently talked to Comicbook during which he revealed, “Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere.”

“The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max. That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016,” he added.

The film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles.

The movie was slated to hit theatres in June 2021 however it was delayed after the Twilight star was diagnosed with Covid-19 in September 2020.

The film, which will now be released in March 2022, is helmed by Matt Revees who previously shared that the upcoming project is the ‘most emotional’ Batman film.

