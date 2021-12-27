Kate Middleton dubbed as 'asset' for royals

File Footage





Kate Middleton was dubbed as an “asset” due to her non-royal background.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, the Duchess of Cambridge, because of her “non-royal” background, is seen to be likeable and relatable as she has had a relatively more regular upbringing than her royal counterparts.

“I think because she comes from a normal background, a non-royal background, she understands people and some of the struggles. She's seen a little bit of life.

“Yes, she comes from a privileged background but she also knows about life.

"And I think that if Princess Diana was still with us she truly would have been very pleased with the choice that Prince William made for his bride and if you're in any doubt just have a relook at these wonderful pictures of Catherine really wowing them at the Bond premiere.”