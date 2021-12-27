 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton dubbed as 'asset' for royals

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

File Footage


Kate Middleton was dubbed as an “asset” due to her non-royal background.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, the Duchess of Cambridge, because of her “non-royal” background, is seen to be likeable and relatable as she has had a relatively more regular upbringing than her royal counterparts.

“I think because she comes from a normal background, a non-royal background, she understands people and some of the struggles. She's seen a little bit of life.

“Yes, she comes from a privileged background but she also knows about life.

"And I think that if Princess Diana was still with us she truly would have been very pleased with the choice that Prince William made for his bride and if you're in any doubt just have a relook at these wonderful pictures of Catherine really wowing them at the Bond premiere.”

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner debuts brand new family member on Christmas Day

Kylie Jenner debuts brand new family member on Christmas Day
Dwayne Johnson surprises mom with new car for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson surprises mom with new car for Christmas
Prince Harry thinking to host famous TV show to sell his memoir and reach large American audience

Prince Harry thinking to host famous TV show to sell his memoir and reach large American audience
'A lot of media attention' expected from Prince Harry's memoir

'A lot of media attention' expected from Prince Harry's memoir

Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle
‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release

‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release
Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise
When Queen's Palace intruder kept creepily looking in her sleep

When Queen's Palace intruder kept creepily looking in her sleep
Hugh Jackman wins hearts with touching speech for Broadway understudies

Hugh Jackman wins hearts with touching speech for Broadway understudies
Bella Hadid shares glimpse into ‘perfect Christmas’ as social worker

Bella Hadid shares glimpse into ‘perfect Christmas’ as social worker
'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Latest

view all