Prince William, Charles clashed in a ‘frank exchange’ over ivory: report

Prince William and Prince Charles once reportedly ‘clashed’ in a “frank exchange” over ivory.



Royal author and biographer Robert Jobson made this claim in his piece for the Daily Mail, back in 2018.

“One such occasion took place after William told zoologist Dr Jane Goodall that he’d ‘like to see all the ivory owned by Buckingham Palace destroyed’.”

“According to The Guardian, the royal ivory collection contains around 1,200 artefacts, some of which date back hundreds of years.”

At the time of the “frank exchange of views” Prince Charles dubbed Prince William’s actions as “naive” and wanted for him to have chosen his words more carefully.

“While appreciating his son’s sentiment, Charles believes there is a vast difference between calling for action against illegal traders now and ordering Buckingham Palace to rid itself of an enormously important and historical collection of artefacts that form part of the Royal Collection Trust.”

“Among the items are a 19th Century Indian throne and footstool and a pair of 18th Century seven-storey pagodas acquired by George IV.”

H also went on to say, “The idea of such historic items, and others such as Henry VIII’s quill pen, being broken up filled Charles with dread.”

“That said, there are many who know William and his stubborn streak, and believe he will take some form of action when he becomes king, despite his father’s protestations.”