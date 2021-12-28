Celebrity Parents of 2021: Meghan Markle, Ashley Tisdale, More

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021
Despite lockdown, there are a number of celebrities that have welcomed children throughout the course of this year.
From Meghan Markle to Emma Stone, Ashley Tisdale, Olivia Munn and Christina Ricci, here is the list of everyone who embraced parenthood before the clock struck 12 on the doorway to 2022.
Marques Houston & Miya Dickey:
There are also a number of celebrities, socialites and members of the Royal Families, who welcomed children this year.
From Scarlett Johansson to Princess Beatrice, Boris Johnson, Gal Gadot etc. However, they have yet to release any photographs of their newborns.