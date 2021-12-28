Prince William & Kate’s children follow THIS royal rule for their Christmas presents 

 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Britain’s royal family celebrate Christmas holidays following their long-lasting traditions in line with their German heritage.

One of their family traditions involves opening their presents on Christmas Eve, while many wait until Christmas Day to open their gifts.

The young Cambridges, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte. 6, and Prince Louis, 3, are also given this special treatment when it comes to open their Christmas presents a day before their cousins.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady once said, “The royals are of German descent so they weave in German traditions to their celebrations.”

“After afternoon tea, they open gifts on Christmas Eve, as is the German tradition,” he revealed.

This year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the Christmas Day at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk, after the Queen’s traditional festive get-together at Sandringham was cancelled amid the rise in Omicron cases in U.K.

The British monarch instead spent the big day at Windsor Castle, where she was joined by the Prince of Wales, Charles and duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, as well as Prince Edward, Sophie and their two children.

