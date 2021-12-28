 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Ed Sheeran on a tree-planting spree to eradicate touring carbon footprint

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Sheeran says he wants to remove all the carbon footprint from touring
Ed Sheeran revealed he wants to help make this world sustainable for future generations by planting as many as trees as he can. 

This is because he wants to remove all the carbon footprint from touring, said the musician. 

Ed told BBC Radio London, "I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible.

"I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.

"I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best."

The Perfect singer lives on a 16-acre estate in Suffolk which includes a pub, recording studio, tree house and a cinema. 

He added: "I have got a massive beehive. I have this massive wildlife pond with newts in it, salamanders and there’s a grass snake that lives in there and hedgehogs. The thing with sustainability and being a public figure is when people support it, suddenly people try and find things to call them out on."

