Sarah Khan marks husband Falak Shabir's birthday with special note: Read

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021
Falak Shabir turned 36 on Monday, December 27, and Sarah Khan made sure to celebrate her doting husband in a heartfelt birthday message.
The Sabaat actress took to Instagram on Falak's birthday to share a throwback picture from their wedding festivities and an adorable note to go with it.
"If I take a moment to thank Allah for all my blessings then I have to thank mainly for giving me a husband like you!" she wrote.
Earlier, the mother-of-one had shared a video of Falak cradling their daughter Alyana in his arms. "I feel safe in babas arms," read the post's caption.
Have a look:
Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and have since become one of the most beloved couples in the country.