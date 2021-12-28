Sarah Khan marks husband Falak Shabir's birthday with special note: Read

Falak Shabir turned 36 on Monday and Sarah Khan made sure to thank her doting husband on his birthday

Falak Shabir turned 36 on Monday, December 27, and Sarah Khan made sure to celebrate her doting husband in a heartfelt birthday message.

The Sabaat actress took to Instagram on Falak's birthday to share a throwback picture from their wedding festivities and an adorable note to go with it.

"If I take a moment to thank Allah for all my blessings then I have to thank mainly for giving me a husband like you!" she wrote.

Earlier, the mother-of-one had shared a video of Falak cradling their daughter Alyana in his arms. "I feel safe in babas arms," read the post's caption.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and have since become one of the most beloved couples in the country.