Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Prince Harry, Prince William feud to continue into 2022

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud is anticipated to continue into 2022, an expert predicts.

As per the expert Peter Hunt, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, which is expected to release in 2022, will deepen the rift within the royal family.

“Can it be resolved? I really struggle to see a resolution, not least because in 2022, Harry will be bringing out his book,” Hunt explained.

“He’s promised for it to be a truthful account,” the expert continued. 

“He clearly has a huge amount of hurt around how his exit from the royal family was handled. I think it will have detail about the breakdown of his relationship with his father … the breakdown of his relationship with his brother William and various other details about it.”

Hunt also spoke over how media coverage of the royal family in 2021 has “become very binary.” 

He explained, “It’s either you’re pro-Harry or you’re pro-William and there doesn’t seem to be much room to accept that actually you can navigate a path through it, whereby you can accept there may have been fault on both sides but actually they could have reached a different accommodation.”

