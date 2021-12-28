 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Queen stopped Prince William and his family to fly Helicopter? Secret reason revealed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Why Queen stopped Prince William and his family to fly Helicopter? Secret reason revealed

The Queen, who had 'sleepless nights' over Prince William flying his family around in a helicopter, is still haunted by 1967 helicopter crash that killed the Captain of the Flight and three others.

It was disclosed last week that the 95-year-old monarch was having 'sleepless nights' over Prince William flying his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis around in a helicopter.

"Queen is still haunted by a helicopter accident that killed the Captain of the Queen's Flight and three others in December 1967," a source revealed to a media outlet.

No royal was on board but Prince Philip had reportedly been flying the same aircraft. The Queen was so upset that she refused to contemplate rotary air travel altogether.

'It [the accident] put her [the Queen] off completely,' according to the source. 'That's why she's so worried about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children."

The Captain of the Queen's Flight, Air Commodore John Blount, was killed in in December 1967 when he was flying in a Westland Whirlwind that crashed near Newbury, Berkshire.

As a result, the Queen did not set foot in a helicopter until, finally, she had no choice. During her 1977 Silver Jubilee.

The accident put the Queen off completely, and made he fear about William and his family.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix joke about Prince Philip likely to create difficulties for Meghan and Harry

Netflix joke about Prince Philip likely to create difficulties for Meghan and Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunion date with royal family predicted

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunion date with royal family predicted
Patricia Cornwall, who slapped Delta passenger, identified as actor

Patricia Cornwall, who slapped Delta passenger, identified as actor

Christmas 2021: Kate Middleton beaten in TV ratings by Queen Elizabeth

Christmas 2021: Kate Middleton beaten in TV ratings by Queen Elizabeth
Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox

Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox
Spotify could withdraw from £18m deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Spotify could withdraw from £18m deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

'Metropolitan Police investigating tweets wishing car accidents to Meghan and Harry'

'Metropolitan Police investigating tweets wishing car accidents to Meghan and Harry'
Prince Harry, Prince William feud to continue into 2022

Prince Harry, Prince William feud to continue into 2022

Celebrity deaths 2021: Stars who left us this year

Celebrity deaths 2021: Stars who left us this year
Issa Rae details the perils of being a part of the music industry

Issa Rae details the perils of being a part of the music industry

Prince William, Kate Middleton want to 'satisfy public' with kids' appearances

Prince William, Kate Middleton want to 'satisfy public' with kids' appearances
Madonna slams Tory Lanez for 'illegally' sampling her classic song 'Into the Groove'

Madonna slams Tory Lanez for 'illegally' sampling her classic song 'Into the Groove'

Latest

view all