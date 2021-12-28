Why Queen stopped Prince William and his family to fly Helicopter? Secret reason revealed

The Queen, who had 'sleepless nights' over Prince William flying his family around in a helicopter, is still haunted by 1967 helicopter crash that killed the Captain of the Flight and three others.

It was disclosed last week that the 95-year-old monarch was having 'sleepless nights' over Prince William flying his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis around in a helicopter.

"Queen is still haunted by a helicopter accident that killed the Captain of the Queen's Flight and three others in December 1967," a source revealed to a media outlet.



No royal was on board but Prince Philip had reportedly been flying the same aircraft. The Queen was so upset that she refused to contemplate rotary air travel altogether.

'It [the accident] put her [the Queen] off completely,' according to the source. 'That's why she's so worried about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children."

The Captain of the Queen's Flight, Air Commodore John Blount, was killed in in December 1967 when he was flying in a Westland Whirlwind that crashed near Newbury, Berkshire.



As a result, the Queen did not set foot in a helicopter until, finally, she had no choice. During her 1977 Silver Jubilee.



