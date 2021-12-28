 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Patricia Cornwall, who slapped Delta passenger, identified as actor

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

People are calling out Patricia Cornwall for slapping a passenger aboard flight after the  "Baywatch" actress was identified from the viral video of the incident.

Days after a video of Cornwell slapping a passenger surfaced online, she was revealed as a one-time NFL cheerleader and former small-time actor with a role in “Baywatch.”

She was charged with assault on Monday for a wild mid-flight tirade that went viral on social media.

A  criminal complaint filed against Cornwall in Georgia detailed the incident that took place on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta last Thursday.



