 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian 'spoils' Spider–Man movie scene, fans accuse her of ‘ruining’ it

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian spoils ‘Spider –Man’ Scene, fans accuse her of ‘Ruining’ it
Kim Kardashian spoils ‘Spider –Man’ Scene, fans accuse her of ‘Ruining’ it

Kim Kardashian infuriated fans when she shared the most pivotal scene from the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home on her social media account.

Kim, 41, took to her Instagram on Monday and gave a spoiler to her 273 million followers while watching the new Marvel blockbuster. 

Later on, she deleted her Instagram stories after fans accused her of ruining the suspense.

Have a look at the Instagram story:

Kim Kardashian spoils Spider–Man movie scene, fans accuse her of ‘ruining’ it

Within no time, netizens began to react.

One wrote, "Thanks kim kardashian for ruining spiderman nwh."

Another said, "Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don't got millions of followers."

For unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on Dec. 17 and has since become the first movie in the pandemic era to reach $1 billion in worldwide box office. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William made Christmas ‘extra special’ for Kate Middleton: Here’s how

Prince William made Christmas ‘extra special’ for Kate Middleton: Here’s how
Elon Musk’s ex Grimes sparks new pregnancy rumours with cryptic post: See here

Elon Musk’s ex Grimes sparks new pregnancy rumours with cryptic post: See here
THIS tweet from Prince William proved most popular in 2021

THIS tweet from Prince William proved most popular in 2021
Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite on set of upcoming rom-com

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite on set of upcoming rom-com

Disgraced actor Chris Noth left lonely on Christmas: See here

Disgraced actor Chris Noth left lonely on Christmas: See here
Bebe Rexha fights back tears as she details struggle with body image issues

Bebe Rexha fights back tears as she details struggle with body image issues

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'in love like high school sweethearts:' source

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'in love like high school sweethearts:' source
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s romance continues to heat up

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s romance continues to heat up
Dior ‘postpones’ Travis Scott collab following Astroworld tragedy

Dior ‘postpones’ Travis Scott collab following Astroworld tragedy

Kate Middleton wore Queen Elizabeth’s most expensive diamond necklace

Kate Middleton wore Queen Elizabeth’s most expensive diamond necklace
Alex Rodriguez gushes over ex-wife Cynthia after break up with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez gushes over ex-wife Cynthia after break up with Jennifer Lopez
Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ is latest COVID victim as Jackman tests positive

Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ is latest COVID victim as Jackman tests positive

Latest

view all