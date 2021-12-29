Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s romance continues to heat up

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson are reportedly ‘getting serious’ as their romance continues to heat up.



The US Weekly, citing a source, reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Pete are ‘getting serious’.

The insider told the US Weekly, “Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they (Kim and Pete Davidson) are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

It further said, Kim, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, is enjoying the early stages of her romance with the Saturday Night Live star.

However, she does want to rush into anything too serious too soon, but the rumoured couple is super smitten over each other though, the report said.