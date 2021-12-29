 
Queen experiencing sleepless nights over Prince William

The Queen is said to be having “sleepless” nights after it was claimed that she is still haunted by a helicopter accident.

A source close to the monarch explained that the Queen still recalls the 1967 helicopter crash that killed Captain of the Queen's Flight, Air Commodore John Blount and three others.

Following the incident, the monarch reportedly became so upset that she refused to travel in a helicopter for years until she eventually did for her 1977 Silver Jubilee in Northern Ireland.

The source added that the accident "put her off completely" which is why “she's so worried about William and his family".

For the unversed, the Duke of Cambridge often flies his own helicopter with his family on board however, it was recently reported that the Queen “begged” him to stop doing that in a bid to avoid a tragedy. 

