Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Actor Jamie Foxx and rapper Snoop Dogg on Wednesday wished Hollywood star Denzel Washington on his 67th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the "Django Unchained" actor shared a video containing Washington's characters he played in several movies since the start of his career.

"GOAT HAPPY BIRTHDAY DENZEL WASHINGTON!!! The best to EVER DO IT!!!," he captioned his post.



Snoop Dogg shared the same video birthday cake emojis.

Denzel Washington does not use social media as he is of the view that “If they [people] see you free all week, they won’t pay to see you on the weekend. I don’t tweet. I don’t have Instagram. I embrace my inner analog.”