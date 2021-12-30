 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Spotify content 'still unavailable'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of content following their Spotify deal has shocked fans and royal experts alike.

Royal expert and commentator Russell Myers brought this news to light during his interview with the Pod Save The Queen podcast.

This January he claimed, “They want to try and work out where Harry and Meghan’s future lies and whether it is to carry on with this juggernaut of signing themselves up to projects with these massive corporations that arguably will want their pound of flesh at the end of it.”

“I don’t think they’ll just give out tens of millions of pounds to Harry and Meghan to just churn out podcasts like they did on the pilot episode we heard recently. As nice as it was, I don’t think it’s breaking any new ground.”

“And certainly the money that is being given to Harry and Meghan, they are going to presumably want them to do something a bit meatier.”

“And whether that involves them showing their lives in California or whether it involves them doing historical projects about the Royal Family or talking about their position before Megxit…”

